Madhya Pradesh: Rs 24.5L Disbursed To 50 Newly-Wed Couples In Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A total of Rs 24.5 lakh were disbursed to as many as 50 couples on Friday. who got married under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana in Narmadapuram on June 4, official sources said.

Each couple received a cheque of Rs 49 thousand, sources added.

According to sources, 50 couples had got married on June 4 as per Islamic rituals in Narmadapuram, under the scheme introduced by state chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, titled Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana. Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Dr Sitasaran Sharma as well as Narmadapuram municipality chairman Neetu Mahendra Yadav were present on the occasion. Yadav distributed the cheques amounting to Rs 49 thousand to all the newly-wed couples, who had ensured their presence there.

District vice-president of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), divisional president of the party Rohit Gaur, chairman of Muslim welfare society Ameen Rayan and other members of the society were also present. All the couples expressed their gratitude towards CM Chouhan, MLA Sharma and municipality president Yadav.