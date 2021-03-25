Madhya Pradesh: Rojgar Sahyak earned Rs 6.94 lakh in 10 years, owns assets worth Rs 2.70 cr

BHOPAL: The Rojgar Sahyak posted in village panchayat Tiloni of Lateri tehsil district Vidisha, Rajan Yadav is crorepati and the owner of two JCBs. This has come to fore during the searches conducted by Lokayukta police Bhopal at his residence on Thursday. The sleuths have unearthed property worth more than Rs 2.70 crore in his possession .

The SP Manu Vyas said that they have received a complaint of Yadav owned assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

After the certification of the complaint, two teams were formed and searches were conducted at his residence in village Tiloni and also his native place Tiloli.

Yadav was appointed in 2010, †and since then his known income comes to Rs 6.94 lakh. But during the searches, the Lokayukta sleuths found the property worth more than Rs 2.70 crore, which is more in comparison to the known income.

Yadav owns two JCB machines, a luxury car, house constructed in 2000 square feet area, agriculture land, gold and silver ornaments and other valuables.

When the police conducted the raid on his residence at his native village Tiloli, the police came across an inventory of Rs 30 lakhs, also the government documents, like measurement books and bills. The police also seized Rs 2.48 lakh in cash. Police also seized Rs 1.8 lakh cash found at his residence in Tiloni. The searches were in progress when this report went to press last.