Madhya Pradesh: Robbers who assaulted 7, snatched cell phones, arrested in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Gohalpur police of Jabalpur have collared four bike-borne robbers who had physically assaulted a group comprising seven persons and had snatched their cell phones, the police said on Monday.

According to Gohalpur police, complainant Abhishek Tripathi (24) approached the police on Sunday. He told the police that he, his father and five other of his neighbours had been to a wedding ceremony organised at Sehora bypass road on Saturday night. He added that all of them had gone by a car and were returning on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, when they were stopped by four unidentified car-borne men.

One of them, identified as Durgesh, got down from the car and began implicating Tripathi of ramming his car into his vehicle. When Tripathi protested, Durgesh and all three of his accomplices began hurling abuses at him and began thrashing him. They also snatched his cell phone.

When Tripathi’s father and other accompanying him tried to intervene, the robbers hit them too and snatched their cell phones to flee from the spot. The Gohalpur police were informed, who launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The police eventually laid their hands on the accused, who confessed to committing the robbery. All four of them were taken into custody thereafter.

