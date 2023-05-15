Madhya Pradesh: Roadside restaurant operator feted by police for installing cameras outside his eatery in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Ghatigaon police of Gwalior have felicitated a roadside restaurant operator for installing CCTV cameras outside his eatery to keep a check on crimes in the area, the police said on Monday.

The police team was led by Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Ghatigaon, Santosh Patel, the police added.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, a robbery incident took place in Ghatigaon, where no CCTV cameras were installed, and the robbers emerged successful in giving the cops the slip. Following this, the Superintendent of police (SP) of Gwalior, Rajesh Singh Chandel had directed the Ghatigaon SDOP Patel to issue instructions to all roadside restaurant operators in the area to install CCTV cameras outside their eateries.

Owner of Kuber restaurant, Anoop Singh Rathore, got two night vision CCTV cameras installed outside his eatery. On Saturday, under the leadership of SDOP Patel, cops flocked his restaurant in huge numbers. He turned anxious on spotting a huge number of cops, but was in for a surprise when the cops began garlanding him and handed him over shawls and fruits, as a gesture of felicitation for cooperating with them.

The police have issued strict instructions to all the restaurant operators of the locality to install CCTV cameras outside their eateries. The ones who do not abide by the orders will be treated as accused, in case of any crimes that take place again, the police said.