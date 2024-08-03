Madhya Pradesh: Roads Of Bhopal Turn Obsolete, Rendered In Tatters Amid Heavy Downpours

Rain-battered roads in tatters |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy and incessant downpours in Bhopal have left the roads in numerous areas of the city in tatters. The roads, which seemed to be on their last legs before the onset of monsoon, are now almost in a dead condition. Motorists, especially the two-wheeler riders, are having a harrowing time commuting on these severely damaged, pothole-ridden roads.

Pedestrians, too, feel unsafe walking on these rain-battered streets. The situation has further been exacerbated due to the ongoing road construction work in areas like Kolar Road and Chunabhatti Square. With every spell of rain, the condition of these roads is getting worse, and the motorists will have no option but to bear with it.

Unsurfaced patches on the road connecting Sector C of Shahpura to Bawadia Kalan have resulted in a bumpy ride for commuters. Persistent rain has washed away the tar, and large potholes and craters have surfaced on the road that poses threats to commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Swaroop Chaturvedi, a private company employee, who often used to take the road for heading to his workplace in TT Nagar, told Free Press that driving a four-wheeler on this bumpy road is an everyday headache. Due to the abysmal condition of the road, he prefers longer route, which usually takes him 30 more minutes to reach his office, he added.

Vehicles' suspension, dynamics falling out of order

In areas such as Kolar road, and Chunabhatti square, where the six-lane road construction work is underway, the people taking the route on a daily basis are paying a hefty price for the same. Shubhi Shrivastava, a resident of Kolar road, who works at a bank in Arera Hills, told Free Press that the suspension of her car has been damaged, due to its frequent battle with potholes and craters.

Another resident in Chunabhatti area, Ekansh Shukla, said that he had purchased a new bike three months ago, and due to its every now-and-then landing into the potholes, its disc brakes became dysfunctional just 22 days after the monsoon struck.