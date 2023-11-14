 Madhya Pradesh: ‘Road Nahin To Vote Nahin, Say Villagers
They put up a banner in which the villagers wrote “Road Nahin to Vote Nahin,” because the villagers are facing problems for want of a road.

Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Salaitola village in Manghari village of Waraseoni assembly constituency have decided to keep away from casting their votes.

They put up a banner in which the villagers wrote “Road Nahin to Vote Nahin,” because the villagers are facing problems for want of a road. The villagers said there was a proposal for construction of a five-km road, but it was not built. The villagers face problems during the rainy season.

According to sub-divisional officer and electoral officer Kamini Thakur said the villagers had decided to keep away from voting. Thakur said she had tried to convince the villagers to cast their votes. The proposed road got the technical approval and financial nod was awaited, she said.

