Madhya Pradesh: Road accidents go up during pandemic months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In 2020, the number of black spots increased to 465 in the state and the number of accidents increased to more than 13%, informed officials. In 2021, the road accidents increased by 20 per cent in the pandemic months.

Every year, thousands of people are killed in the road accidents and many more are injured. Most accidents happened at black spots. ADG police training and research institute DC Sagar told Free Press that in 2019, the black spots were 455. In 2020, they increased to 465.

Black spots increased in five districts - Sagar, Chhindwara, Dhar, Sidhi and Jabalpur.

He added that in 2020, in comparison of 2019, there are five districts where the administration has tried to reduce number of black spots. They are Raisen, Sehore, Khargone, Dewas and Katni.

Vital statistics

From January to May 2021, the number of accidents has increased to 20% in comparison to the 2020 in the same period. During the same period, 16,373 accidents were reported in state in 2020. But in 2021, the number of accidents increased to 19,628. Deaths also increased in current year to 5,077, whereas in 2020, the numbers of deaths were 3,800.

The causes

There are four major causes of road accidents. They are over speeding, bad road engineering, inappropriate median roads and violation of one-way traffic. DIG said 80% of fatal accidents happen because of over speeding.

The black spots

These are the places were accidents happens regularly, ADG added that places are identified where the accidents happen some 500 metres from the accident spot.

To rectify the ‘black spots’ the owners of the road are responsible, like if the accidents are happening at the national highways, the authority of NHAI is responsible. He also added that the NHAI authorities have ample funds to repair. “Up to Rs 50 crore can be spent to repair or change the design of the road,” he added.

Road safety

ADG added that the road safety committee formed by Supreme Court has issued directives to prevent accident. To conducted third party audit, implementation of recommendation of audit, installation of street lights on road segments vulnerable during darkness on national highways state highways and particularly in road areas. Other measures include maintenance, repairs and replacement or bridges and crash barriers, ensuring adequate availability of equipped ambulances and trauma care facilities and mapping them.

The committee recommended that the progress of implementation should be reviewed once a month at a senior level preferably at the level of Chief Secretary.