HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh road accident turns out to be murder case

Madhya Pradesh road accident turns out to be murder case

The accused have been booked under section 302 of IPC and further investigation is underway

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An investigation into a road accident in Madhya Pradesh which killed a 50-year-old man revealed that it was a well-planned murder case and the perpetrator was the victim's son, police said on Saturday.

The police received information on November 10 that the victim, Chhagan Pawar, was killed in the accident in Barwani district, some 350 km from the state capital Bhopal.

As investigations continued, the police started to suspect that it wasn't just a road accident,.

After interrogating several people, including family members and relatives, for over a week after the incident, the police found evidence that it was in fact a murder.

A CCTV footage also showed that the the victim's body was thrown on the roadside by his son Anil and three of his friends and trying to make it look like Pawar was killed in an accident, the police said.

"During interrogation, Anil confessed that he along with his friends killed his father. He told that there was a dispute between them over money and properties. Three other accused who helped Anil to execute the crime were also arrested. They have been identified as Golu, Pintu and Karan," SP Barwani Deepak Shukla said on Saturday.

The accused have been booked under section 302 of IPC and further investigation is underway.

