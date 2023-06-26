 Madhya Pradesh: RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award

Madhya Pradesh: RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award

He was also honoured for providing advanced agricultural technology to farmers of Khargone district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned scientist of Khargone Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dr RK Singh was honoured with the ‘Best KVK Scientist’ award in a national seminar, organised in Bengaluru. 

Dr RK Singh was felicitated for presenting a research paper on the topic ‘Cluster frontline demonstration an effective communication approach for dissemination of sustainable soybean technology’ in a seminar organised by the Indian Society of Extension Education (ISEE), New Delhi at the Agricultural University, Bengaluru from June 22 to 24.  Singh was honoured with the ‘Best KVK Scientist’ title by Karnataka agriculture minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi deputy director general (Agriculture Extension) Dr US Gautam. He was also honoured for providing advanced agricultural technology to farmers of Khargone district.  

Dr Singh was congratulated by senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dr GS Kulmi, Zonal Agricultural Research Centre (ZARC) co-director Dr Whyke Jain and all the scientists and employees of his organisation.

Read Also
On Cam: Khargone Girl Dies Of Snake Bite, As Family Relies On Exorcist Than Doctors In CHC
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award

Madhya Pradesh: RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor, Staffers At Community Health Centre Submit Memorandum Demanding Action...

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor, Staffers At Community Health Centre Submit Memorandum Demanding Action...

Madhya Pradesh: World Handball Day Observed At Narmada Mahavidyalaya Of Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: World Handball Day Observed At Narmada Mahavidyalaya Of Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Stage Sit-In, Demand Transformer

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Stage Sit-In, Demand Transformer

Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, Half A Dozen Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, Half A Dozen Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Chhatarpur