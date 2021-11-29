Madhya Pradesh: RGPV students stage sit in to conduct online exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University (RGPV) has staged a protest to conduct online education on the premises of the college on Monday.

A large number of students sat on dharna in the corridor of the campus and raised slogans. The students also surrounded the Vice-Chancellor's office.

According to the information, RGPV administration has scheduled the offline exam from 10th December. After which, the students along with Youth Congress have showed their protest against the college administration.

Youth Congress Bhopal vice president, Gopal Kotwal, says that offline examination is not in the favour of student. Many students do not have rooms since the hostel of college has not opened. In such situation, online exam would be appropriate.

Examination controller, Dr Prashant Jain, however, talked to the students to sort out the matter.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for murdering relative

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 06:08 PM IST