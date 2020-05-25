Madhya Pradesh: Review illegal mining cases at district level, says Kamal Patel

Madhya Pradesh minister Kamal Patel on Monday asked officials to review matters pertaining to illegal mining at the district level and reopen cases where vehicles involved were released after imposition of fine and not booked for theft as directed by the high court.

Patel is the agriculture and farmers' welfare minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state.

"It was brought to my notice that a judge in Mandsaur district has directed authorities to impose section 379 (theft) and 414 (hiding of theft material) of IPC in cases where vehicles are involved in illegal mining. Such vehicles were released by officials by merely imposing penalty," Patel said in a letter to collectors and superintendents of police.

"It is an important issue as the state is suffering revenue losses due to non-application of these sections in illegal mining and transportation cases," Patel told PTI on Monday.

"The high court's Indore bench, in its order dated May 11, has also mentioned the Mandsaur judgement and ordered all chief judicial magistrates (CJM) to register cases under sections 379 and 414 in cases where they have released vehicles involved in illegal mining by merely imposing penalty," the letter said.

The high court also directed them to register cases under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in such matters, the minister pointed out in the letter.

The minister directed collectors and SPs to review such cases at their level and produce them before CJMs for necessary action in compliance with the high court order, the letter said.

Patel also told them that, in future, they must impose sections 379 and 414 and relevant provisions of MMDR Act in cases of illegal mining and transportation of minerals in order to comply with the HC order, the letter added.