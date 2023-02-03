Madhya Pradesh: Revenue officials asked to finish work within time in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Parishad, Ompal Singh Bhadoria, has held a meeting with the officials of the revenue department and asked them to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

The meeting was held in the auditorium of the civic body, sources said on Friday. Singh said that if the officials failed to recover the outstanding dues within time limit, they would face the music.

Bhadoria directed the officials to tell the ward in-charges to arrange the market at a particular place.

He told the revenue inspectors to set a target for collecting revenue within the time limit.

All the ward in-charges should collect revenue according to a fixed target.

The increments of assistant revenue inspector Dinesh, Naresh Bohat, Jitendra Singh, Lakshmi Shrivas, Mukin Ahmad, Mathura Prasad and Shivcharan Verma have been stopped for not implementing the orders issued in the last meeting.

Similarly, one month’s salary of Mohini Raikwar, Ashish Richharia, Suman Singh, Ragani Modi, Aman Khare Khare, Surendra Dubey and Mohammed Zahid Khan has been stopped. They are working on a contract basis.

