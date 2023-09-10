Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Courts Should Work When Model Code In Place, Says Narmadapuram Collector

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said the revenue courts should be properly run even when the model code of conduct is in place.

He issued the directive at a meeting with revenue officials in the collectorate on Saturday.

Singh directed the sub-divisional magistrates, Tehsilders and Nayab Tehsilders to solve the cases, related to nomination, distribution and allotment of properties and pending for three to six months.

Singh reviewed Tehsil-wise the revenue and criminal cases registered in revenue case management system (RCMS).

He was angry with those Tehsilders who failed to complete less than 70% of work and asked them to show progress within a month.

He said that forest rehabilitation cases should be dealt with caution.

Reviewing the criminal cases, Singh directed the officials to send a report of interim and final bound-over in a fixed pro-forma every week.

The information should be pasted outside the related court, the collector said.

He directed the Tehsilders to get the KYC of farmers done and pay attention to the farmers from Bankhedi, Seoni Malwa and Makhan Nagar.

He asked the officials to give pace to revenue collection. Sub-divisional magistrates, Tehsilders and Nayab Tehsilders were present at the meeting.

