Madhya Pradesh: Retired MPEB Official, Son Foil Theft Attempt

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A retired official of MP Electricity Board and his son foiled the attempts of a band of thieves to break in their house at Nadan Tola under Amarpatan police station in the early hours of Monday.

A band of masked thieves struck at the house of Rajraj Shukla, but he together with his son Atul Shukla caught hold of one of the thieves. Then, the other burglars began to hurl stones at the father-son duo to get their cohort freed.

They also used catapults to attack the family members of Rajraj Shukla. Once they got their associate freed, the thieves ran away by scaling the walls of the house. Nevertheless, the thieves returned and threw stones at the house.

The police registered a case against some unidentified criminals. According to reports, the Shuklas were present in the house. At 2am, the wife of Shukla heard the sound of someone entering her room. She woke up her husband who went to the rear portion of the house and found it closed from outside.

When he opened the front door and went to the backyard of the house, he found the windows opened. Through the window, he saw four masked men standing inside the boundary wall. Just as he saw the thieves, he began to yell and his son rushed to the room.

In charge of Amarpatan police station Sandeep Bharti said a case had been registered against the unidentified thieves. Before running away, the thieves left catapults, screw drivers, liquor bottles and other equipment which the police had confiscated, Bharti said.