Madhya Pradesh: Retired Lance Naik dies in road accident in Gwalior

Accident | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A retired Lance Naik of the Indian Army died after his two-wheeler slammed into a divider at Bamore-AB road of Gwalior on Friday noon, the police said. The former Lance Naik died as he had sustained grievous injuries on his head, the police added. According to Gwalior police, the man who lost his life in the accident has been identified as Shivraj Singh Goud (60), who had retired as a Lance Naik from the Indian Army. He had gone along with his wife to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding in the Bamore locality of the city on Friday. He and his wife went on a two-wheeler to his brother-in-law’s place.

Goud dropped his wife at her brother's home and left from there for some work. On his way, he reportedly rammed his two-wheeler into a divider and sustained grievous injuries on his head, following which he began bleeding profusely. Locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. However, he died while undergoing treatment. Goud’s kin told the police that usually he used to wear a helmet at all times, but forgot to wear it on Friday and met an ill-fate. Goud is survived by his wife and three sons, the police said.

