Madhya Pradesh: Retired Army Soldier Found Dead In Gwalior Residence, Kin Suspected

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A retired army soldier was found dead at his residence at the Purani Chhavani police station area in Gwalior on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Devendra Mahaur, from Alampur. He retired from the armed forces in 2020 and had settled in the Baran village of the Purani Chhavani locality.

Preliminary evidence suggests Mahaur was murdered as his body was found with a stilted throat and marks of multiple stabbings.

The authorities believe that the incident took place within the past few days.

The investigation has revealed a potential lead, a female relative who had recently been staying with Mahaur. She was identified as his sister-in-law and had been living with him for the past two days. However, she has been missing since the incident.

Local residents noticed a foul smell from Mahaur's residence. Following to which they alerted the police. Upon entering the premises, the police discovered Mahaur's body in a horrific state.

The police have initiated their efforts to locate the missing relative, considering her a key person of interest in the ongoing investigation. Once she is apprehended, a clearer picture about the incident is expected to emerge, shedding light on the motive behind the crime.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.