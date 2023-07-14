Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Umaria In Tight Spot Due To Frequent, Unannounced Power Cuts | FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Unannounced and frequent power cuts are prevalent in the Umaria town these days, which are causing immense inconvenience to the people residing there.

The locals have alleged that the electricity department has resorted to arbitrary code of conduct and disconnect the power supply abruptly, every now and then, in the name of maintenance.

The latest of such incidents took place on Wednesday night, where power supply constantly began fluctuating from 2 am onwards, and went on for the entire night.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Sheela Mujalde To Remain CBMO At Sardarpur

The issue was not resolved even by Thursday morning. The electricity consumers have demanded to ensure uninterrupted power supply and call off frequent power cuts in the town.

Electricity consumers stated that on one hand, the power supply is disconnected from morning until evening in the name of maintenance, and after it is restored, it is again disconnected during the night hours, which hints towards foul play by the electricity department.

Citizens of the town said that due to frequent tripping caused due to the same, the electrical appliances are often thrown out of order. Businessmen operating there said that frequent power cuts affect their income too. Ganj Basoda municipality persevering in efforts to fix Street lights