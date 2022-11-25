Madhya Pradesh: Residents of SC/ST girls’ hostel stage sit-in

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The hostels meant for the female of SC/ST category are in a bad state at Doraha area of the district. The female students were asked to do all the work. As a result, there was anger among the students who staged a sit-in on the premises of the hostel on Friday.

The angry students raised slogans against the hostel superintendent. As the situation was going out of order, Telsildar, sub-inspector, Nayab Tehsilder and deputy director of SC/ST Welfare Department rushed to the spot.

The students made severe allegations against the hostel superintendent Anita Singh in the presence of these officials.

The students alleged that they did not get food according to the menu and the quality of food is very poor. On every Sunday, the students are asked to clean the wheat.

They say there were also asked to clean toilets and buy toilet cleaners on their own. They also alleged that the warden uses abusive words. They students also called their parents to the hostel.

Deputy director of SC/ST Welfare Department Hirendra Kushwaha said that he himself had gone to the hostel in inquire into the complaints of the students. The hostel superintendent has been removed, he said.

