Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Pipariya, Adjoining Villages Reel Under Power Cuts

Representative Image

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): Load-shedding has emerged as an issue of grave concern for past 15 days in Pipariya and in the villages adjoining to the town. Frequent power-cuts within a gap of every 30 minutes have caused inconvenience to residents especially at a time when the noons and evenings are sultry.

The saga is even worse for the villages linked to Pipariya, such as Hathwans, Bijanwada and Silari, where farmers’ work is being hampered due to the irregularities. Not only this, but the electrical appliances owned by the people are becoming dysfunctional and falling out of order owing to every now-and-then power cuts.

People residing in Pipariya and nearby villages are even calling out public representatives on social media, for their false promises during elections and their unavailability in times of dire need. Pritam Chourasiya, who runs a garments’ business, said that he was facing colossal losses in business, as customers who come to the shop for purchasing clothes are unable to see properly without electricity.

Another resident Pramod Patel, a farmer, said for proper yield of crops, smooth and uninterrupted power supply was needed. Engineer of Pipariya division, Piyush Mandela, said that tripping occured during heavy rain, to prevent which, the electricity personnel turn off the power supply for some time.

