Madhya Pradesh: Republic Day celebrated fervently at Springdales Sr Sec school

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Patriotic sentiments of all tender-aged souls of Springdales senior secondary school of Narmadapuram came altogether on Thursday, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. All the students at the school, accompanied by their teachers on the occasion, gave salute to the tricolour and hoisted it.

Hoisting of tricolour was followed by the staging of cultural performances, in which the students sang patriotic songs in unison. The children also exhibited their talent at the Parade ground of the town, by singing the Madhya Pradesh song. Director of the institute, Subhasheesh Chatterjee and chairman PK apprised the students of the significance of Republic Day celebrations.

This was followed by group dances, debates, poem recital performances and fancy-dress competitions. Vice principal of the institute, Lakshmi Palohiya bid the vote of thanks at the end of the programme.

The students then rejoiced under the Basant Panchami celebrations and paid obeisances to Goddess Saraswati. They even paid floral tributes to the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning. After the worship was over, all the students and staff members present on the occasion were distributed Prasad (religious offerings) too.