Madhya Pradesh Reports Third COVID-Related Fatality In Two Weeks, All Victims Were Women

Bhopal: Amid concern over rising cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, a 52-year-old woman died of the virus during treatment at a private hospital in Indore.

The woman, a resident of Ratlam, around 150 km from Indore, was admitted to Manorma Raje T B (MRTB) hospital in Indore with complaints of respiratory distress on June 8.

Meanwhile, a COVID test was also conducted. Two days later, on Wednesday, medical reports revealed that she was COVID-positive.

Subsequently, she was shifted to the isolation ward.

She died on June 11, a senior doctor at MRTB hospital said on Thursday.

The hospital administration also confirmed that the patient was suffering from multiple diseases, including tuberculosis and hypertension, due to which her health condition continued to deteriorate.

This marks the third death of COVID-affected patients in the past two weeks in Madhya Pradesh, and more importantly, all of them were women.

Two of them died at Indore's MRTB hospital, including the fresh fatality on Wednesday, while one passed away at Aurobindo Hospital in the city.

Earlier, a 44-year-old woman from Khargone, who gave birth at MTH Hospital, tragically died at MRTB Hospital from intrapartum seizures after testing positive for COVID-19.

She had delivered a healthy baby boy weighing 3.1 kg on May 28, but succumbed just eight days later.

Previously, a 74-year-old woman from Indore, who was also Covid-19 positive, passed away while undergoing treatment for renal failure at Aurobindo Hospital.

Indore reported 12 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 82 this year across Madhya Pradesh.

Active cases stand at 51, according to official information.

Notably, India has 7,154 active COVID-19 cases.

Three people died while 33 fresh cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Health advisories are being circulated, especially for the elderly and immunocompromised patients.

Additionally, the centre has urged citizens to remain cautious and adhere to preventive measures while also ramping up testing.

