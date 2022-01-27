Madhya Pradesh reports 97% first dose vaccination: CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the world’s largest vaccination campaign was conducted in India under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the record of first dose was set in a short span of time. In Madhya Pradesh, a record has been set by administering the first dose of vaccine to more than 97 per cent people. A record has been set in the country of administering the first dose of the vaccine to more than 95 percent of adult population.

CM has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the team of dedicated health workers, various social organizations, religious gurus and all the alert citizens for making the vaccination campaign a success. He said that Crisis Management Committees in Madhya Pradesh have made all of us proud by making unprecedented contribution.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 36,36,934 teenager vaccination so far against target of around 50 lakh.

Overall vaccination tally went to 10,90,35,971 in the state. First dose tally went to 5,72,09,413 while second dose tally went to 5,12,26,800. similarly, precaution dose tally went to 5,99,758.

Today, vaccination was conducted at 5,012 session sites(vaccination centre) and as many as 1,16,565 vaccinations have been reported. State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “ vaccination is being carried on smoothly in state. People are expected to cooperate with the administration. Various teams of doctors and paramedical staff have been pressed into duty for speedy vaccinationsIndore reported 6,523 while bhopal reported 2,808. similarly, Jabalpur reported 4,287 while Rewa reported 5,409.

Sagar reported 6,455 vaccination while Dewas reported 6,880 and Sehore and Khandwa reported 3,948 and 3,889 respectively. Hoshangabad reported 6110 while Damoh reported 5,303 and Jhabua reported 4,351.

However, Sheopur reported 121 and Alirajpur reported 291 and Agar reported 229. similarly, Shahdol reported 167 vaccinations while Katni reported 256 vaccinations. Mandsaur reported 303 vaccinations.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:11 PM IST