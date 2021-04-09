Madhya Pradesh reports 5,000 fresh corona cases

Bhopal: Active corona cases rose to 30,486 on Friday as state reported over 5,000 cases taking positive rate to 13% and toll to 4,136. Overall tally went up to 3,27,220. Around 37,462 samples were sent for testing while 314 samples were rejected.

Indore reported 912 corona cases taking its tally to 77,592 and toll to 9994 while Bhopal tally went up to 56,598 and toll to 644. Indore active cases rose to 6,921 and Bhopal cases to 5,011.

Jabalpur reported 326 new cases and 2,015 active cases while Gwalior reported 298 cases with 1,520 active cases. Ujjain reported 130 corona cases with 1,142 active cases. Ratlam reported 144 cases with 854 active cases while Betul reported 96 corona cases with 607 active cases.

Districts like Vidisha reported 54 new cases, Sehore reported 69 and Raisen 23. Rising corona cases reflect severity of situation.

Barwani reported 107 corona cases, Katni 154, Seoni 93, Umaria 64, Tikamgarh 44, Chhindwara 77 and Narsingpur 88 cases.

41 deaths in Bhopal- Forty one Covid deaths have been reported in Bhopal on Friday. For the last one week, as per crematorium reports and data, high number of deaths are being reported from Bhopal.

AIIMS reported 53 Covid cases in its campus, including 38 students and 13 healthcare workers and two faculty members.