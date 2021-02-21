Madhya Pradesh reports 299 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in the Covid-19 caseload over the past few days. The state on Sunday reported 299 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,59,427, while four deaths pushed the toll to 3,854. The state coronavirus positivity rate has climbed to 2 per cent.

The authorities at the health department said that they have enhanced the surveillance and monitoring on corona cases.The active caseload in the state stands at 2051, while so far 2,53,522 people have been cured of the infection. On the day, 14,834 samples were received for the testing of which 37 were rejected.

With 135 new cases, Indore's Covid-19 tally climbed to 58,756 and the toll was 931. Bhopal tally rose to 43,617 with the addition of 55 new cases. The capital has so far reported 618 deaths. Bhopal has 500 active cases while Indore has 612.