Madhya Pradesh reports 1,455 more Covid-positive cases ; toll 3,337 with 11 more deaths

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh is one among those states and Union Territories in the country which have a corona-positive rate of less than 5 per cent. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,455 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 214,505 with the toll touching 3,337 with 11 new deaths. A total of 13,391 were active cases, while 197,777 was the total number of cured patients with 1,585 cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate was 4.4 per cent, with 32,496 samples sent for testing in the state. Hundred and seventy-seven samples were rejected.

Twenty-six districts out of 52 reported over 10 corona-positive cases. Mandla did not report any positive cases. Agar-Malwa, Guna, Seoni, Shajapur, Katni and Harda reported only one positive case each.

Indore reported 533 corona-positive cases and its tally touched 45,451 with the toll standing at 782. Bhopal reported 324 corona-positive cases and its tally was 33,893 with the toll at 529. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 75 and 52 corona-positive cases, respectively.