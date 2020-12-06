Madhya Pradesh reports 1,455 more Covid-positive cases ; toll 3,337 with 11 more deaths

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh is one among those states and Union Territories in the country which have a corona-positive rate of less than 5 per cent. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,455 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 214,505 with the toll touching 3,337 with 11 new deaths. A total of 13,391 were active cases, while 197,777 was the total number of cured patients with 1,585 cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate was 4.4 per cent, with 32,496 samples sent for testing in the state. Hundred and seventy-seven samples were rejected.
Twenty-six districts out of 52 reported over 10 corona-positive cases. Mandla did not report any positive cases. Agar-Malwa, Guna, Seoni, Shajapur, Katni and Harda reported only one positive case each.
Indore reported 533 corona-positive cases and its tally touched 45,451 with the toll standing at 782. Bhopal reported 324 corona-positive cases and its tally was 33,893 with the toll at 529. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 75 and 52 corona-positive cases, respectively.
In addition to the major cities, the districts continued to report a comparatively increased number of corona-positive cases. Ratlam reported 36 corona-positive cases, while Sagar reported 34 and Balaghat 23. Khargone reported 24 corona-positive cases and Vidisha reported 20. Sehore, Singrauli, Raisen, Hoshangabad and Rewa reported 15 corona-positive cases each. Dewas and Dhar reported 16 corona-positive cases each.
State corona-positive rate(%)
Bihar 1.7%
Mizoram 2.6%
UP 2.7%
Jharkhand 2.8%
Gujarat 3.1%
Daman & Diu 3.8%
MP 4.4%
Assam 4.6%
Punjab 4.7%
