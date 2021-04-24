Madhya Pradesh reports 104 deaths, even as corona cases drop by 672

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 104 deaths on Saturday, even as the state reported a reduction in the number of corona cases by 672 on Saturday. The state reported 12,918 corona cases on Saturday, while it had reported 13,590 corona cases on Friday. So, that is a reduction of 672 cases.

The number of active cases went up to 89,363 in the state. The infection tally has gone up to 485,703, while the toll has risen to 5,041 with 104 deaths.

Around 55,879 samples were sent for testing, while 1,014 samples were rejected at the time of testing. The corona-positive rate is 23.1 per cent in the state.

Bhopal, on Saturday, reported 172 cremations according to corona protocol, including 15 in Jahangirabad, 41 in Subhas Nagar and 116 in Bhadbhada. In Bhopal, there were 1,802 new cases. Indore reported 1,813 corona cases, with the tally up at 99,925 and toll at 1,092, while Bhopalís tally went to 78,934. Indoreís active cases went up to 12,621 while Bhopalís active cases went up to 11,267.