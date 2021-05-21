Madhya Pradesh reported 4,383 corona cases, 16 districts still have active 1,000+ cases

BHOPAL: There 16 districts which still have active cases above 1,000 on Friday in Madhya Pradesh and they are at still risk of corona.
The districts are Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar Betul, Dhar, Shivpuri, Satna, Hoshangabad, Anuppur, Singrauli, and Damoh.
Indore has 10,577 active cases, while Bhopal has 10,339 active cases. Gwalior has 5,366 active cases and Jabalpur has 3,032 active cases. Ujjain has 2,371 active cases, while Ratlam has 2,749 active cases and Rewa has 1,925 active cases. Similarly, Sagar has 1,796 active cases, while Betul has 1,475 active cases and Dhar has 1,203 active cases.
Shivpuri has 1,213 active cases, while Satna has 1,326 active cases and Hoshangabad has 1,212 active cases. Anuppur has 1,162 active cases, while Singrauli has 1,119 active cases and Damoh has 1,316 active cases.
Besides, Indore has reported 937 corona cases and its tally went up to 143,609 and toll to 1,294, while Bhopalís tally went up to 116,481. Gwalior reported 105 corona cases, while Jabalpur reported 279 corona cases and Ratlam and Rewa reported 146 and 148 corona cases, respectively. Sagar reported 110 corona cases, while Shivpuri reported 114 corona cases and Anuppur reported 126 corona cases.
9,405 patients discharged
Madhya Pradesh reported 4,383 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 757,119 and toll to 7,394. Around 9,405 Covid patients have been discharged and the number of active cases dropped to 67,625. Around 78,268 samples were sent for testing and 152 samples were rejected at the time of testing, while the corona-positive rate dropped to 5.8 per cent.
Barwani has lowest
Barwani has 3 corona cases, which is the lowest in Madhya Pradesh, with 525 active cases, while Alirajpur and Khandwa reported 4 corona cases each with 41 and 133 active cases, respectively.
