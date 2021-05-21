Madhya Pradesh reported 4,383 corona cases, 16 districts still have active 1,000+ cases

BHOPAL: There 16 districts which still have active cases above 1,000 on Friday in Madhya Pradesh and they are at still risk of corona.

The districts are Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar Betul, Dhar, Shivpuri, Satna, Hoshangabad, Anuppur, Singrauli, and Damoh.

Indore has 10,577 active cases, while Bhopal has 10,339 active cases. Gwalior has 5,366 active cases and Jabalpur has 3,032 active cases. Ujjain has 2,371 active cases, while Ratlam has 2,749 active cases and Rewa has 1,925 active cases. Similarly, Sagar has 1,796 active cases, while Betul has 1,475 active cases and Dhar has 1,203 active cases.