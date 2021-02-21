Madhya Pradesh: ‘Repentant’ Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput vows to shun feasts for entire year

BHOPAL: Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, repentant over his actions on Tuesday (February 16), has decided not to take part in public feasts for the coming one year.

On Tuesday, a puja and feast were held at the home of minister Arvind Bhadoria on the occasion of Basant Panchami. On the same day, the Sidhi bus accident occurred in which 47 bodies were taken out of the Bansagar canal (the toll later climbed to 54).

Minister Rajput, instead of rushing to the accident site, decided to join the feast at minister Bhadoria’s home. While having food, he was also enjoying the programme and a picture of his joyful mood went viral on social media.

Later, everyone criticised the minister for his ‘insensitive’ actions and Congress leaders asked him to resign from his post.

On Sunday, the minister announced that he was repentant over his actions and had decided that he would not attend any feasts in the coming one year, “no matter if the feast is hosted by the chief minister or BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia”.