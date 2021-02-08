Madhya Pradesh: Remove errors in online admission process, instructs higher education minister

Bhopal: Higher education department minister Mohan Yadav has instructed the officials of his department to remove errors and anomalies in the online admission process. He said this during a review meeting held on Monday.

Yadav asked the officials to make the Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme more effective. Assistance of professional institutes and people could be taken to make the scheme more effective so that more and more students get placements or emerge as successful entrepreneurs.

The higher education minister also asked the officials to ensure that all colleges across the state have accounts on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and so forth. He instructed the officials that there were reports that students were facing difficulties during online admissions because of some anomalies in the rules. He asked them to rectify the whole process.

Yadav said that the vacant posts under outsourced category in hostels should be filled as soon as possible and the process for it should be expedited. He also asked them to start some programmes where teachers doing exemplary work were felicitated and motivated to do better.