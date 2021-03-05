Madhya Pradesh: Relief from scorching daytime heat; now, night temperature to fall

BHOPAL: There will be relief from the scorching heat in Madhya Pradesh as there was a sharp drop in the day temperature all over the state. The weatherman said that there would be a drop in the night temperature, too, after the day temperature fell, because of the western disturbance over the north of Pakistan and the adjoining parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

There may be cloudy weather for the next couple of days in Madhya Pradesh with a sharp fall in temperature. Light rain will be witnessed in the northern belt, so, the wind which will be blowing in from the northern belt will bring cool breeze with it, thus reducing the temperature.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 3.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius. However, it recorded a rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius as its day temperature, while it recorded a marginal rise in the night temperature at 16.8 degrees Celsius.

In the districts

Guna recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi witnessed a drop of 2.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 4.4 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which was recorded at 13.0 degrees Celsius. Raisen witnessed a rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

‘Reason for change’

"The day temperature has recorded a sharp drop in many places and, now, the night temperature will also fall in Madhya Pradesh. The reason for the change in the weather is the western disturbance over the north of Pakistan and the adjoining parts of Jammu and Kashmir," said GD Mishra, senior officer, meteorological department.