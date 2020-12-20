Madhya Pradesh: Relief from biting cold likely after December 21, intensity to lessen in western parts

BHOPAL: Relief from biting cold is expected in the state specially in its western parts as fresh western disturbance will approach western Himalayas from December 21. As a result, wind speed will decrease and wind direction will also change, leading to increase in minimum and maximum temperatures. The intensity of cold wave will decrease in some parts.
At present, the state is reeling under cold wave as chilly winds are blowing from north India. On Saturday, Umaria recorded night temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius while Rewa recorded 4 degrees Celsius and Naugaon recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded 6.1 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded 4.3 degrees Celsius.
Datia’s night temperature was 5 degrees Celsius while Raisen recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, Mandla and Jabalpur recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Shajapur’s minimum temperature was 5.6 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius and night temperature in Guna was 6.6 degrees Celsius.
According to meteorological department, bone-chilling cold will prevail till Monday. Due to western disturbance, there will be relief from biting cold specially in western parts. But eastern parts will continue to reel under cold wave.
