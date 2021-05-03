Madhya Pradesh: Relief, as light rain lashes state capital

BHOPAL: Light rain lashed the state capital, providing much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Monday. It was pleasant weather in the state capital on the day.
The day temperature reduced drastically, particularly in the western parts of the state in comparison to the eastern parts. For the past couple of days, rain activities have been prevailing in the state capital and nearby areas, thus causing a drop in the temperature. The conditions are likely to prevail for the next couple of day as cloudy weather persists over the state capital.
Bhopal recorded a drop of 3.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 35.3 degrees Celsius- 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.0 degrees Celsius below normal, while it recorded 23.2 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature, which was marginally below normal.
A cyclonic circulation will form over northwest Rajasthan and the adjoining areas by May 5 and monsoon rain and other systems will intensify across the central parts between May 5 and May 8. The temperature will drop and will remain below normal.
During the pre-monsoon season, the intensity of dust storms, sometimes, becomes severe and wind speeds reach up to 80 kph, often touching 90 kph. Rain and dust storms usually occur in the late-afternoon and evening hours, or even in the early morning hours.
According to the meteorology department, rain activities have brought down the temperature. It provided relief from the scorching heat in the state capital. Rain activities are expected to prevail over the next couple of days.
