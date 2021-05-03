Madhya Pradesh: Relief, as light rain lashes state capital

BHOPAL: Light rain lashed the state capital, providing much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Monday. It was pleasant weather in the state capital on the day.

The day temperature reduced drastically, particularly in the western parts of the state in comparison to the eastern parts. For the past couple of days, rain activities have been prevailing in the state capital and nearby areas, thus causing a drop in the temperature. The conditions are likely to prevail for the next couple of day as cloudy weather persists over the state capital.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 3.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 35.3 degrees Celsius- 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees Celsius below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.0 degrees Celsius below normal, while it recorded 23.2 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature, which was marginally below normal.