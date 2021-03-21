Madhya Pradesh: Reliance affiliate picks 3/4th of gas from own CBM block at $6 price

New Delhi/Bhopal: Reliance Industries Ltd has sold three-fourth of the gas from coal seams in Madhya Pradesh to an affiliate of the company at a price of just over USD 6 at current oil prices.

India Gas Solutions Private Limited, a 50: 50 joint venture of RIL and UK's bp, bought 0.62 million standard cubic meters per day out of 0.82 mmscmd gas bid out in an auction last week, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd cornered 0.17 mmscmd while 0.03 mmscmd was picked by Reliance Gas Pipeline - the entity that transports gas from the coal-bed methane (CBM) blocks in Madhya Pradesh to consumers.

The price bid was 9.2 per cent of the prevailing rate of Brent crude oil price, which translated into a rate of over USD 6 per million British thermal units at current oil prices, they said. An email sent to Reliance for comments remained unanswered.

Reliance had last month bids for 0.82 mmscmd of coal gas from the Sohagpur coal-bed methane (CBM) block for one year beginning April 1, 2021, according to a notice inviting offer (NIO).