Madhya Pradesh reigns group-D table with another win against Goa in women's cricket trophy match

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh senior women’s team has won the rain-truncated elite group D league match against Goa by 45 runs at BCCI Women’s Senior One Day Trophy matches being held in Vizag, as per the official website of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Winning the toss, MP’s girls chose to bat first, scoring 209 losing eight wickets. Captain Pooja Vastrakar scored a massive 84 off 99 balls hitting 8 fours and a six. Opener Neha Badwaik scored a 39 off 90 balls, hitting three fours. Neha ensured that the team gets the first leg confidence that they can utilise after the power play.

The opening pair of Goa, Purvaja and Shrey scored 22 and 22 respectively. The team was at 78 off 30.6 overs, having lost four wickets, when the rain stopped the play. Poonam, Priti and Salonee took three wickets of Goans while captain Shikha Pandey fell short of the crease at MP’s Nikita’s throw.

For Goans, Nikita, Sunanda, Poorva and Tejashwini Duragad took four wickets while four batsmen fell short of crease. The decision was taken in favour of Madhya Pradesh according to VJD (V Jayadevan) method. Madhya Pradesh is currently at the top of the table in the league with 12 points while Goa is on second position with 8 points.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:58 PM IST