Madhya Pradesh: Regular online classes for academic session 2020-21 from August 17; Classes for new entrants from October 15

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that regular online classes for the academic session 2020-21 will begin from August 17, 2020 for students from the second semester to the seventh semester.

Taking to the micro blogging site, CM said that regular online classes will begin from 15 October 2020 for new entrants.

For the final year or semester students of diploma, theoretical and practical examinations will be in online mode from 27 August 2020 to 14 September 2020.

For students who will not be able to attend, special online / offline examination will be conducted between 15 and 23 September 2020.

Taking to twitter, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed the same. CM was hospitalised after being tested COVID positive and has been working from there via video conferences.