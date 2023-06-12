 Madhya Pradesh: Registration For Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon Begins
Sprinters from across the country will participate in the monsoon marathon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram): The registration process has begun for Pachmarhi monsoon marathon slated to begin at the hill station on July 23. The fifth edition for the marathon will be held for 5 kilometres, 10 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 42 kilometres.

Individuals over the age of five years will be eligible to participate in the 5-kilometre round, while the age limit has been fixed as 15 and above for the 10- kilometre round. People who have attained age of 18 years and more will be eligible to take part in the 21-km and 42-km round.

Sprinters from across the country will participate in the monsoon marathon. The winners of all the categories will be awarded certificates, trophies and prizes. As per official sources, 42-kilometre round will be the most challenging one, as the participants will have to climb up to 1,000 metres during its course.

All the rounds under the marathon are time-bound. The participants of all the rounds will be given a time chip, certificate, T-shirt, medals, post-race refreshments and route support. The names of the first 1000 participants who register successfully will be considered.

