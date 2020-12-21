Madhya Pradesh: Regional Science Centre, museum to organise online event to help people watch the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

BHOPAL: Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, in association with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya will organise an online event, Aakash Darshan, on Monday evening.

The event will be held on the premises of the museum to enable the people to watch the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. People can watch the event on the website and social media pages of the centre. The event can be seen after sunset till 6.30 pm.

On Monday, Jupiter and Saturn will come closest to each other in what is being called the great conjunction as the celestial marvel was last observed in 1623 and will again take place in 2080. The two slow-moving planets will be 0.1 degrees apart. The conjunction is going to happen after 400 years, say experts.