Madhya Pradesh: Refused chance to work, guest scholar commits suicide in Panna

BHOPAL: A guest scholar committed suicide after he was refused a chance to teach at the polytechnic college. He was teaching there for past several years. Guest scholars across the state have condemned the incident and asked government to formulate a policy for their welfare.

The incident took place at Pawai Polytechnic College in Panna district where Vrindavan Pyasi was working as engineer post in computer science department. Till now, guest scholars who worked during 2018-19 and 2019-20 session got call letters for re-appointment. However, during 2020-21, the directorate of technical education didn’t start appointment process.

Guest scholar Vrindavan Pyasi went to meet the principal of college along with his father as Pyasi was not feeling well. Pyasi met the principal on July 13 and requested principal to accept his medical certificates.

Relatives of Pyasi said the principal was adamant asking Pyasi to present the power point presentation by July 16 that would decide if he would be re-inducted. They said that there are no norms of interviewing the candidates working already for past several years.