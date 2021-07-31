Madhya Pradesh: Red alert for 4 districts, heavy rainfall likely in north-east

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Red alert has been issued for very heavy rain (flooding rain) upto 20cm in Satna, Guna, Sheopurkalan, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh districts. Similarly, warning for heavy rain has been given for Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind and Morena.
In last 24 hours, parts of Madhya Pradesh also recorded heavy rainfall. North-east Madhya Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh may see heavy to very heavy rain during next 48 hours. The possibility of flooding in some of these areas cannot be ruled out. Currently, western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position. Thus, it looks like a rainy affair for both north and central India. During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain may occur over parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. In Bhopal, it was dry spell of third consecutive day. However, cloudy weather prevailed in the state capital but it did not rain.
According to meteorological department, a well-marked low pressure area is over north-west Jharkhand and adjoining areas. Another low pressure area is over south Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. Due to impact of these systems, Jharkhand has already received torrential rain.
Boxó
Rainfall in 24 hours
Cities Rainfall(cm)
Karhal 24cm
Sheopurkalan 15cm
Badoda 15cm
Badarwas 13cm
Sarai 12cm
Barhi 10cm
Bamori 10cm
Mauganj 9cm
Kolaras 8cm
Guna 6cm
Pachmarhi 6cm
Ashok Nagar 6cm
