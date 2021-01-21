Madhya Pradesh records 62.25 % vaccination, Chhattarpur lead state with 83 %

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh recorded 10,508 vaccinations on Thursday taking the tally to 38,663. The state recorded 62.25 per cent vaccination from 140 session sites across the state on the day. In all 16,881 volunteers had enrolled for vaccination but only 10,508 turned out for the shots. Chhattarpur led the tally with 83 per cent vaccination followed by Sagar with 80 per cent.

Bhopal recorded 59.83 per cent with 922 vaccinations while Indore recorded 79.10 per cent with 545 vaccinations at six session sites.

AIIMS recorded 100, CMC(Berasia) recorded 76,Bairagarh recorded 71, JP Hospital recorded 52, GMC reported 119, Chirayu Medical College and Hospital reported 96. Gandhi Nagar’s session site reported 80, Jawaharlal Gas hospital reported 84, Hamidia as well as Sultania hospital reported 56 and 43 vaccinations respectively while BMHRC reported 100. Initially, there were 150 sites but on Thursday, vaccines were administered at 140 sessions sites in the state.