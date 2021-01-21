Madhya Pradesh records 62.25 % vaccination, Chhattarpur lead state with 83 %

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh recorded 10,508 vaccinations on Thursday taking the tally to 38,663. The state recorded 62.25 per cent vaccination from 140 session sites across the state on the day. In all 16,881 volunteers had enrolled for vaccination but only 10,508 turned out for the shots. Chhattarpur led the tally with 83 per cent vaccination followed by Sagar with 80 per cent.
Bhopal recorded 59.83 per cent with 922 vaccinations while Indore recorded 79.10 per cent with 545 vaccinations at six session sites.
AIIMS recorded 100, CMC(Berasia) recorded 76,Bairagarh recorded 71, JP Hospital recorded 52, GMC reported 119, Chirayu Medical College and Hospital reported 96. Gandhi Nagar’s session site reported 80, Jawaharlal Gas hospital reported 84, Hamidia as well as Sultania hospital reported 56 and 43 vaccinations respectively while BMHRC reported 100. Initially, there were 150 sites but on Thursday, vaccines were administered at 140 sessions sites in the state.
Meanwhile, the active cases in Indore and Bhopal almost remained the same with the two cities having 1194 and 1162 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and homes. Indore on the day reported 50 new cases taking the tally to 57,185. The toll here stands at 923. In the state capital 64 new cases have surfaced. The corona caseload here is 41,831.
Meanwhile, six corona patients lost battle to the infection on the day taking the toll 3776 in the state. In all 301 corona positive cases were reported on the day taking the tally to 2,52,767 . The number of active cases in state is 4599, while 2,44,392 people have been cured of the infection. On Thursday, 207 people were discharged from the hospital. Corona positive rate is 1.2 per cent
Morena, Agar-Malwa, Niwari, Burhanpur, Mandla, Bhind reported active cases below 10. Morena reported 4 active cases while Agar-Malwa reported 5 and Niwari reported three active cases. Similarly, Burhanpur reported 7 active cases and Mandla reported 4 active cases and Bhind recorded 9 active cases.