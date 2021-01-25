Madhya Pradesh records 60% vaccinations: Total number of jabs 28,805

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh recorded 28,805 vaccinations, which is 60 per cent, on Monday, taking the tally to 67,468 so far. Around 47,669 were to be vaccinated at the state level. There were 449 session sites in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal reported 1,760 vaccinations at 34 session sites and it is just 50 per cent. Dindori leads with 88 per cent vaccinations, while Shajapur recorded 81 per cent vaccinations. Hoshangabad reported 74 per cent, while East Nimar reported 73 per cent vaccinations. Damoh reported 72 per cent and Sagar 79 per cent.

Twenty-five districts, such as Vidisha, Umaria, Ujjain, Shajapur, Shahdol, Sehore, Satna, Sagar, Raisen, Narsingpur, Khargone, Jhabua, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Gwalior, East Nimar, Dindori, Dhar, Datia, Damoh, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur, Barwani, Balagaht and Agar-Malwa recorded above 60 per cent vaccinations. As far as low vaccinations is concerned, Bhind reported 31 per cent, Mandla and Ashok Nagar reported 48 per cent each and Anuppur reported 42 per cent. Tikamgarh reported 44 per cent.

COVID UPDATE

Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Khargone reported more than 10 corona-positive cases in the state, which reported just 200 corona cases, taking its tally to 253,857 and toll to 3,791 with two deaths. Indore, as well as Bhopal, reported fewer than 1,000 active cases. Indore reported 671 and Bhopal reported 933 active cases. The corona-positive rate is now below 1 per cent. It was reported at 0.9 per cent, with 20,612 samples being sent for testing. Ninety-three samples were rejected. Morena, Agar-Malwa, Niwari, Burhanpur, Mandla and Anuppur have reported fewer than 10 corona-active cases.

‘Only Covishield’

"Covaxin won’t be used right now in Madhya Pradesh till the second dose of Covishield is given. So today, all the shots given at all the session sites in Madhya Pradesh were of Covishield," Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer, said.