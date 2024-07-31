Madhya Pradesh: Recognition Of 56 Madarsas Cancelled In Sheopur

Representational Photo | Pushpita Chatterjee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 56 madrasas were found not fully operational in Sheopur. On the basis of the report of the District Education Officer Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board has issued orders to cancel the recognition of these madarsas.

It was reported that 80 recognized madarsas are operating in Sheopur district. Among these, there are 54 such madarsas which are getting grants from the state government.

Secretary Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board Nitin Saxena said that in the surprise inspection of District Education Officer, 56 Madarsas were found non operational in Sheopur and their recognition have been cancelled.

Madarsa Board asked all District Education Officers across to do physical inspection of the madarsas operating in their area.

If any Madarsa is not functioning as per the rules of the government then a proposal, requesting to cancel its recognition, shall be sent to the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board. The help given by school department to such madarsas will be stopped immediately.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh has given instructions to speed up the physical verification of madarsas operating in the state. He said that action should be taken to cancel the recognition of those madarsas which are not being operated as per the rules. Along with this, physical verification of private educational institutions should also be carried out at a fast pace.