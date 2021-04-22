Madhya Pradesh: Real culprits behind ‘missing’ Remdesivir vials still at large

BHOPAL: The crime branch and the Kohefiza police have failed to catch the culprits behind the theft of 863 vials of Remdesivir injections. The Hamidia administration has taken action against only a few of the store officials from where the vials were found missing on Saturday.

The Congress has demanded an FIR against departmental minister and others for their alleged negligence due to which the vials were stolen.

Police said the injections were not stolen but were issued in illegal manner by the staff. Such an irregularity appears to have been overlooked by the police and it indicates they are trying to shield the culprits.

Kohefiza police and the crime branch Bhopal are investigating the case and they concluded that it was not a case of theft but a matter of mishandling on the part of the administration.