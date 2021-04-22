Madhya Pradesh: Real culprits behind ‘missing’ Remdesivir vials still at large

BHOPAL: The crime branch and the Kohefiza police have failed to catch the culprits behind the theft of 863 vials of Remdesivir injections. The Hamidia administration has taken action against only a few of the store officials from where the vials were found missing on Saturday.
The Congress has demanded an FIR against departmental minister and others for their alleged negligence due to which the vials were stolen.
Police said the injections were not stolen but were issued in illegal manner by the staff. Such an irregularity appears to have been overlooked by the police and it indicates they are trying to shield the culprits.
Kohefiza police and the crime branch Bhopal are investigating the case and they concluded that it was not a case of theft but a matter of mishandling on the part of the administration.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Gopal Singh Dhakad said we are looking for some evidence against the accused after which we will lodge an FIR. He said we are not sure who was behind all this and an investigation is underway, he added.
Police said when they matched the records of the vials issued and vials used, they found discrepancies and it was thus clear that the drug was misused by the administration only.
Also the theory that thieves had cut open the grill of the store where the vials were kept, was discarded after it was confirmed by the forensic team that the grill was cut open from inside.
However, even after such the investigation threw up such startling facts, no top official was booked and only store in-charge Sanjeev Jayant was suspended.
Former minister and Congress MLA Arif Aqueel said it was all done at the behest of influential persons in the government. He said an FIR should be lodged against the minister concerned.
