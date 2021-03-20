Madhya Pradesh: Rashi Yadav wins bronze medal in sub-junior cadet national wrestling championship

Bellary (Karnataka)/ Bhopal: Haryana wrestlers dominated the opening day of the Sub-Junior (Cadet) Girls and Junior Women National Wrestling Championships, winning six out of seven gold medals decided here on Friday.



Over 500 wrestlers from 26 units are competing in the top age-group tournament of the country on three mats at the Combat Sport Centre at IIS.



Wrestlers are competing in 20 weight categories in the three-day competition. Among the wrestlers headlining the event are cadet world champion Komal, Youth Olympic silver medallist Simran from Delhi, and former cadet World Championship medallist Sonika Hooda of Haryana.



Friday's results:



Junior women:



50 kg: Gold: Sweety (Haryana); Silver: Simran (Delhi); Bronze: Nisha Tomar (Uttar Pradesh) and Hanny Kumari (Haryana)



59 kg: Gold: Sanju Devi (Haryana); Silver- Kusum (Haryana); Bronze- N. Bishnoriya (Manipur) and Archna Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh)



76 kg: Gold- Pooja (Haryana); Silver- Rakhi (Haryana); Bronze- Himanshi (Punjab) and Sanjana (Maharashtra)



Sub-Junior (cadet) girls:



40 kg: Gold- Kajal (Haryana); Silver- Saloni (Haryana); Bronze- Rashi Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Chanchla Kumari (Jharkhand)



49 kg: Gold- Aarti (Haryana); Silver- Manjeet Kaur (Punjab); Bronze- Kalyani (Maharashtra) and Tanvi (Maharashtra)



53 kg: Gold- Antim (Haryana); Silver- Aarti Saroha (Haryana); Bronze- Maya Mali (Rajasthan) and Dhanshree (Maharashtra)



61 kg: Gold- Nitika (Delhi); Silver- Pallavi (Maharashtra); Bronze- Purnima (Telengana) and Varsha (Haryana)