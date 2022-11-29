Madhya Pradesh: Rapist gets 20 years RI, court slaps fine on him

Representative Image | Pixabay

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Additional sessions judge of Pipariya town in Narmadapuram district, ML Rathorehas has sentenced a man to 20 years’ imprisonment for violating a minor girl, the district public prosecution officer, Rajkumar Nema, said on Tuesday.

Nema further said the court had also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused for committing the crime.

Nema said that the survivor, a minor, had approached the police on August 3, 2021, alleging that when she was asleep in her home on August 2, a man identified as Deepak had sneaked into her room and violated her by putting a cloth on her mouth to muffle her screams.

When her father entered her, the culprit escaped. The rapist, however, left his phone to the room. The case was presented to the court, after which a DNA test of the accused was conducted and the criminal was arrested.