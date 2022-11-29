e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Rapist gets 20 years RI, court slaps fine on him

Madhya Pradesh: Rapist gets 20 years RI, court slaps fine on him

Nema further said the court had also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused for committing the crime

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Additional sessions judge of Pipariya town in Narmadapuram district, ML Rathorehas has sentenced a man to 20 years’ imprisonment for violating a minor girl, the district public prosecution officer, Rajkumar Nema, said on Tuesday.

Nema further said the court had also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused for committing the crime.

Nema said that the survivor, a minor, had approached the police on August 3, 2021, alleging that when she was asleep in her home on August 2, a man identified as Deepak had sneaked into her room and violated her by putting a cloth on her mouth to muffle her screams.

When her father entered her, the culprit escaped. The rapist, however, left his phone to the room. The case was presented to the court, after which a DNA test of the accused was conducted and the criminal was arrested.

Read Also
Bhopal: Annual sports meet held at Anand Vihar School
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour, accused arrested

Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour, accused arrested

Bhopal: Rs 24 cr go ‘waste’ as water meter not networked

Bhopal: Rs 24 cr go ‘waste’ as water meter not networked

Bhopal: Pragya Thakur demands CBI inquiry into Bina murder case

Bhopal: Pragya Thakur demands CBI inquiry into Bina murder case

Bhopal: After 3 years, Rahul-Nath ties better during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhopal: After 3 years, Rahul-Nath ties better during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour

Bhopal: Man held for raping, blackmailing neighbour