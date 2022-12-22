Madhya Pradesh: Rape survivor’s mother submits application to Kamal Nath demanding arrest of accused in Vidisha

Representative Image |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Mother of a minor rape survivor approached the former Chief Minister of the state, Kamal Nath, during his visit to the Sironj town of Vidisha.

The mother of the survivor has submitted an application to Kamal Nath, demanding arrest of the accused involved in raping her daughter.

The minor survivor hails from the Mudrabagal village of Sironj. The application submitted by the survivor’s mother stated that her minor daughter was allegedly raped earlier by two men of the village, named Hariom and Chandu, when she had gone out of her house for defecation.

She further alleged that the accused duo held her captive for 10 days and later sold her to another man named Chhotu Kushwaha for Rs One lac (100000). Chhotu and other of his accomplices also gangraped the girl multiple times. The survivor’s mother alleged that the key accused is a sarpanch and BJP candidate, thus the party has not initiated any action against the accused.

She also stated in the application that the survivor could resort to suicide if any action is not taken against the alleged accused soon.