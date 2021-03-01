Madhya Pradesh ranks second in first dose Covid vaccination of healthcare, frontline workers, claims health minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said the state ranks second in the country in COVID-19 vaccination of the first dose of healthcare workers and frontline workers.

"Madhya Pradesh ranks second in the country in vaccination of the first dose of health care workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs)," he said addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Sunday. He stated that 71.62 lakh senior citizens of the state are to be vaccinated from March 1 in the second phase.

"Vaccination facility has been provided free of cost in all government institutions. 250 will be charged in private institutions," informed Choudhary.