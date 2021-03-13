Madhya Pradesh ranks second in country with 95 per cent first-dose vaccination

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh ranked second in the country with 95 per cent vaccinations in first dose of vaccination, followed by Rajasthan with 94 per cent vaccinations, while Chhattisgarh and Karnataka registered 88 per cent vaccinations. The country’s national vaccination rate of the first dose is 75 per cent. Jharkhand registered 86 per cent vaccinations.

According to the health department, 372,794 healthcare workers (HCWs) were administered the first dose of vaccine, while 312,964 frontline workers (FLWs) were administered the first dose of vaccine. Similarly, the second dose tally for HCWs went up to 251,887 and second dose tally for FLWs went up to 30,577. The tally for the priority group in the 60-plus category vaccination went up to 282,933, while the tally for those in the age group of 45 years-59 years went up to 37,196. The health department has intensified the vaccination programme by increasing the number of session sites all over the state.

The pan-India inoculation programme for Covid-19 vaccination was launched on January 16, covering healthcare workers in the first phase. In early-February, the vaccination programme was expanded to include frontline workers. In the ongoing second phase, which began on March 1, people aged above 60 years and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities are being vaccinated.

‘MP is far ahead of others’

"Our vaccination programme is going on smoothly and we’re far ahead of many other states in the country in terms of vaccination percentage. For the first dose, we achieved 95 per cent and we’re at second rank in the country, while the national tally for the first dose is 75 per cent. So, it goes to show that Madhya Pradesh is far ahead in vaccination in comparison to the other states," Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer, said.