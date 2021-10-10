Madhya Pradesh: Ramleela begins with Shri Ram Janma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day Shri Ramleela Utsav, organised by the Directorate of Culture, began at the open-air auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan here on Sunday. The event was inaugurated by Gond painter Bhajju Shyam and Bhil artist Bhuri Bhai.

The episodes staged on the first day included Shiva-Parwati Samvad, Shri Ram Janma, Dhanush Yagna and Parshuram Samvad.

The Ramleela began with an aarti of Lord Ram. It was showed how Ravana obtains a boon from Lord Brahma that neither the Devas nor the Danvas (Rakshsas) would be able to kill him. That is why; Vishnu had to take birth as Rama to free the world from the scourge of the demon king. The scene of Rama breaking the bow of Parshuram to win Sita as his wife was also staged.

Besides, an exhibition of 50 paintings based on Vanvasi Leela Natya was also inaugurated on the occasion. On Monday, the second day of the fest, Rama’s anointment as the ruler of Ayodhya, Dasrath’s death and Sita’s abduction would be staged.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:04 PM IST