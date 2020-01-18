Madhya Pradesh: Rally taken out against CAA

Multai: A large number of people of different castes and communities took part in a rally by Anjuman Islam Committee in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday.

The rally reached the Tehsil office and handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate requesting the Prime Minister to cancel the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Those who took part in the rally said their ancestors belonged to India and joined the freedom struggle.

They said while partition took place, they had an alternative to live in any country, but they stuck to the soil of the country which they love.

They would not get their names registered in the NPR, they said adding that, landless labourers, tribal people, Dalits and nomadic tribes are with them in their struggle for getting rights.

There are many documents like Aadhar card, voters’ Id, ration card, job card, bank accounts and licence so there is no reason to spend Rs 70,000 crore for making any other papers to prove one’s citizenship.

They also demanded action against those who purported violence against the students of JNU, Jamia, AMU and other universities.